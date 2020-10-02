Forecast Discussion 10/2/20 PM: Isolated showers possible Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Breezy west/northwest wind through Friday afternoon producing lake-enhanced clouds and spotty showers into the evening. Then, any rainfall after sunset staying light and isolated in coverage. Winds weaken after sunset and intervals of clouds continuing through the night. Patchy valley fog and lows near 40 degrees.

Another push of moisture into the region Saturday. Winds out of the northwest keeping the chance for lake-enhanced isolated showers. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds with highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Partly to mostly clear Saturday night with light winds allowing for a drop in temperatures. Frost developing late in areas where temperatures will drop close to freezing for overnight lows.

Dry start to Sunday, but with increasing clouds as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Sunday again near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday evening and through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Chance for showers continues through the first half of Monday. Highs Monday near 60 degrees. High pressure building into the region allowing for plenty of sunshine Tuesday and dry conditions. Highs Tuesday into the 60s. Another front moves through Wednesday, bringing the chance for rainfall along with cooler temperatures for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter