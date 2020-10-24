Forecast Discussion 10/24/20 AM: Cool and active week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 34°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

A cold front is pushing through the Twin Tiers to kick off the weekend. Scattered showers around may linger through the early part of Saturday. Otherwise, clouds decreasing through late day. Temperatures dropping from morning to afternoon as cooler air ushers into the region with a breezy northwest wind. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, dropping through the 40s during the afternoon. Partly to mostly clear for the overnight and cold. Lows Saturday night near 30 degrees.

Most of Sunday looks dry, but with increasing clouds. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns late Sunday night. Lows near 40 degrees. Active weather returning for early next week with periods of rain likely. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs Monday into the 50s. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. Showers may linger Wednesday and highs into the 50s.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

