Forecast Discussion 12/2/2020 PM: Sunshine tomorrow, next system on the way this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3rd: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3rd: 26°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Most woke up this morning to some snow on the ground and cold temperatures. Windy conditions stuck around for most of the day making it feel colder than it was. Gusts, out of the west exceeding 25 miles per hour at times. Cloud cover decreases throughout most of the day and going into tonight, mainly clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-20s, which is near average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we should continue seeing sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid-40s are expected. Breezy conditions will continue, but not as bad as today, out of the southwest around 10 miles per hour. Mid and high level clouds will increase during the day tomorrow and due to those clouds, slightly warmer lows, low-30s.

The next system is on the way this weekend. A low-pressure system will be working into the region from the southwest and right now models are placing the center east of the Twin Tiers. It is appearing as of now that snowfall will lay on the west side of the low but it may miss us. It is something we will continue to watch. Friday, highs should reach the mid-40s with a chance of mixed showers. Lows Friday night should drop to the low-30s.

Chances of mixed showers exist throughout the weekend. We have another wave on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE FOR SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter