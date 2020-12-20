Forecast Discussion 12/20/2020 PM: Warmer start to the week, tracking a system on Christmas Eve

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21st: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21st: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

If you were not ready for MORE snow on the ground, well, clearly you’re not paying attention to my forecasts. Steady snow showers throughout the day that will have moved out by the evening hours. Highs only reached the mid-30s and clouds conditions stayed dominant, even though it is still really bright outside because of the snow. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s while staying mostly cloudy, the snow showers will end early in the night.

Tomorrow, starting Christmas Week mainly cloudy and slightly warmer compared to the recent days. Highs in the upper-30s are expected, which is barely above average for this time of year. This leads to a fairly active Monday evening. Lows drop to the low-30s with snow likely during the overnight hours.

Tuesday, a slight chance for snow showers to turn to rain during the early part of the day. Looking at a windy Tuesday with a northwest wind of 5-15 miles per hour, we could see some gusts over 20 mph. With that wind, it will likely feel colder, despite the high of 40 degrees that is expected. Tuesday night, temperatures should drop to the low-20s.

We are tracking a system that will move into the region on Christmas Eve. Right now, it is looking like a mainly rain situation as temperatures will be extremely warm for this time of year, possibly the low-50s. With the cold front, there will be a transition to freezing rain, to sleet, to snow as the front moves through. Regardless of the impacts, we will keep a close eye on it considering the Holidays.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SNOW LIKELY LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

CHRISTMAS EVE: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS TO SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

CHRISTMAS: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter