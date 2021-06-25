Forecast Discussion 6/25/21 PM: Hot & humid weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25th: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Mid and high-level clouds filtering into the region Friday evening, then building cloud cover late. Stray shower possible late overnight into the predawn hours Saturday, but most staying dry. Any rainfall staying light. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Disturbance skimming our area Saturday brings the chance for a stray shower and isolated rumble of thunder. Best chances staying into the Finger Lakes and north, though. Again, any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, limited sunshine into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 80s. A breezy southerly wind ushering moisture into the region with dew point temperatures climbing into the 60s, so feeling humid. Breaks in cloud cover heading into the overnight. Staying dry overnight and lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny Sunday. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible. Main concern turns to hot and humid conditions. Highs near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures nearing 70 degrees puts heat index values into the low to mid 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor exposure. Mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees. Hot and humid conditions continue early next week with heat index values reaching into the 90s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms during peak heating hours heading into midweek. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for the end of the workweek. Highs into the 80s.

SATURDAY: LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

