Forecast Discussion 7/20/2020 AM: Calm start to the work week after an active weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

We have a calm start to our work week after what was an active weekend weather-wise with the heat advisory and strong storms Sunday afternoon. Our Monday is starting off mostly cloudy with mild temperatures hovering around 70 across the Twin Tiers. Showers associated with the cold front pushing through our region are now well east of us. We have a dry Monday in store with clouds decreasing during the morning hours. Monday afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 90. Humidity levels are high Monday morning but will gradually decrease throughout the day. Winds pick up from the west gusting at times over 15 mph.

Monday night we see skies mostly clear and temperatures falling to around 60 by sunrise on Tuesday. Patchy fog is possible thanks to the clear skies, cool temperatures, and light winds. Tuesday humidity stays low and highs reach the upper 80s with more clouds around than Monday. Wednesday into Thursday we have the return of shower and storm chances before we end the week on Friday dry and pleasant with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather is short lived as Saturday and Sunday we bring back the threat for showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: EARLY MORNING FOG. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. STORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGHS: 88 LOW: 62

