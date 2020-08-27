Forecast Discussion 8/27/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27th: 54°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Clusters of thunderstorms pushing through the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon and early evening. Severe thunderstorm threat coming to an end around sunset. Lingering light stray showers late with fog developing. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers possible early Friday, otherwise mainly cloudy. Seeing breaks in cloud cover into the early afternoon, this helping set the stage for thunderstorm development late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Biggest threats being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs Friday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers continues overnight as tropical moisture from Laura moves into the region. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Rain looking more likely on Saturday. There is potential for heavy rainfall as plenty of moisture will be over the region, remnants of Laura. Chance for thunderstorms, as well. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Drying out for the most part on Sunday, but can’t completely rule out a stray shower early. Breezy northwest winds on Sunday ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 70s, feeling comfortable with low humidity. High pressure builds into the region heading into early next week. Mostly to partly sunny on Monday. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Tuesday.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

