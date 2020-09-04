Forecast Discussion 9/4/20 PM: Pleasant weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4th: 52°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Decreasing clouds Friday evening into the overnight. Turning mainly clear and staying dry. Limited to no cloud cover combined with light winds setting the stage for temperatures to drop quick. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

High pressure the main weather-maker for the weekend, but fighting weak disturbances. Breezy west winds Saturday afternoon and a weak wave moving through brings the chance for an isolated shower. Dry air in place, though, so little if any rainfall at all. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny with highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Stray light shower possible for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Winds turning to out of the southwest Sunday, which will bump temperatures up a few more degrees. Mostly to partly sunny again with highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Models trending towards a mainly dry start for early next week with our next weather-maker slower to move in. Front stalling over western New York, which may bring a stray thunderstorm to the area. Most staying dry Monday and Tuesday, through. While chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday, best chances for rainfall will be Thursday and Friday. Temperatures early next week into the 80s for highs with increasing humidity.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

