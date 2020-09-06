Former Orange make NFL rosters

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Alton Robinson #94 of the Syracuse Orange pressures David Pindell #5 of the Connecticut Huskies during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 22, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) – NFL Roster cut day ends the dream of some professional prospects while making dreams come true for others.

Three former Syracuse players made the 53-man cut for their respective teams. Defensive end Alton Robinson, punter Sterling Hofricther and wide receiver Trishton Jackson all made NFL rosters.

Robinson was a fifth round pick by Seattle in April’s draft. Hofricther, a seventh round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, signed a deal with the Falcons in July and made the 53-man roster. Jackson, an undrafted free agent made the Los Angeles Rams roster.

The three join the likes of Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals), Justin Pugh (Arizona Cardinals), Riley Dixon (New York Giants), and Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts) as former SU players in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Chris Slayton was cut by the New York Giants. Slayton was a seventh round pick by the Giants in 2019. He spent last year on the Giants practice squad.