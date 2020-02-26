Fort Walton Beach clinic temporarily shuts doors to prevent possible coronavirus outbreak

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A clinic in NorthWest Florida says a man came in with flu-like symptoms after traveling internationally, prompting a temporary closing of the white-Wilson Medical Center.
The appropriate steps were immediately taken to evaluate this individual and any potential exposure to COVID-19.White-Wilson Medical Center
The clinic is expected to reopen on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The center says if you have any flu-like symptoms or have traveled internationally, call the Florida Department of Health at 850-833-9065 for further instruction.
