Friday’s Pollen Outlook (2/19/21)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State outlasted Penn State 92-82.

Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes, who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh straight.