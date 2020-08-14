Friday’s Travel Forecast (08/14/2020)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Finally there is long-term stability with the Buffalo Bills, something this franchise hasn't had in decade as they signed head coach Sean McDermott to a four-year contract extension. That's added on to the two years he already had on his previous deal to lock in him for the next six years, through the 2025 season.

McDermott is the first Bills head coach to sign a contract extension since Dick Jauron in 2009. This is also McDermott's fourth season as Bills head coach. The last guy to last that long was Marvy Levy.