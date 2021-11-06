Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“With the holidays approaching, we are wasting no time to help get vaccines administered to children so families can safely spend time together,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their children vaccinated so we can all have a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 198,90
  • Total Positive – 4,913
  • Percent Positive – 2.47%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.46%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,826 (-35)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 213
  • Patients in ICU – 402 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 230 (0)
  • Total Discharges – 209,608 (+235)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,764
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 27,631,462
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,352
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,287
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, November 4, 2021Thursday, November 5, 2021Friday, November 6, 2021
Capital Region3.77%4.03%4.09%
Central New York4.36%4.52%4.67%
Finger Lakes5.71%5.90%6.26%
Long Island2.22%2.33%2.40%
Mid-Hudson1.72%1.86%1.84%
Mohawk Valley4.60%4.66%4.84%
New York City1.00%1.04%1.09%
North Country5.36%5.43%5.60%
Southern Tier3.14%3.06%3.31%
Western New York5.81%5.92%6.14%
Statewide2.30%2.37%2.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BoroughWednesday, November 4, 2021Thursday, November 5, 2021Friday, November 6, 2021
Bronx0.88%0.87%0.86%
Kings1.20%1.23%1.30%
New York0.70%0.77%0.82%
Queens1.03%1.11%1.14%
Richmond1.37%1.35%1.38%

Yesterday, 4,913 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,561,320. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany32,07886
Allegany5,13858
Broome25,80282
Cattaraugus8,46650
Cayuga9,02627
Chautauqua13,09857
Chemung11,59948
Chenango4,92419
Clinton7,21742
Columbia5,18414
Cortland5,65514
Delaware3,79221
Dutchess36,35267
Erie111,452440
Essex2,60421
Franklin4,58617
Fulton6,87149
Genesee7,54241
Greene4,58222
Hamilton4681
Herkimer7,27528
Jefferson9,74767
Lewis3,80419
Livingston6,16144
Madison6,60423
Monroe88,122362
Montgomery6,36527
Nassau217,518237
Niagara25,267102
NYC1,103,7731,062
Oneida29,946117
Onondaga54,627166
Ontario10,00460
Orange58,903120
Orleans4,74930
Oswego12,51277
Otsego4,82320
Putnam12,7079
Rensselaer15,63068
Rockland54,01455
Saratoga21,45589
Schenectady17,59061
Schoharie2,4293
Schuyler1,67311
Seneca2,8494
St. Lawrence11,39057
Steuben10,85762
Suffolk244,021362
Sullivan8,78117
Tioga5,55937
Tompkins6,76820
Ulster17,72841
Warren6,00850
Washington5,14959
Wayne8,81559
Westchester144,85983
Wyoming4,64119
Yates1,76110

Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,764. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chemung1
Clinton1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie4
Herkimer1
Jefferson3
Kings2
Monroe4
Nassau1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange2
Orleans1
Otsego1
Rensselaer1
Saratoga1
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Wayne1

Yesterday, 16,115 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,788 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region770,1801,032
Central New York597,854647
Finger Lakes783,235843
Long Island1,950,2962,618
Mid-Hudson1,508,2981,792
Mohawk Valley300,799283
New York City6,970,2826,477
North Country278,921238
Southern Tier401,4391,025
Western New York861,1721,160
Statewide14,422,47616,115

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region708,478999
Central New York556,085474
Finger Lakes731,272598
Long Island1,743,9082,938
Mid-Hudson1,341,4671,333
Mohawk Valley279,657310
New York City6,247,089-300
North Country252,880212
Southern Tier370,494274
Western New York794,087950
Statewide13,025,4177,788

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now