Horse injured in hit & run involving buggy

DEERFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A horse was injured in a hit and run incident in the northbound lane of Route 12 in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the buggy, who was the sole occupant of that vehicle, sustained minor injuries and refused further medical treatment.

The driver of the buggy was Sammy Hershberger, 47 years of age, of Poland, NY. The horse suffered neck and leg injuries. The crash occurred along the right shoulder of the road, near where Route 12 crosses Doyle Road in Deerfield.

According to the Sheriff Office, the buggy was hit by a black Ford sedan that left the scene. The Oneida County Sheriff Office is handling the investigation.