How far has CNY fallen behind with snowfall?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This winter has seen its fair share of cold days so far though, in terms of snowfall, we’ve fallen quite short! CNY has seen the highest snow deficits in comparison to the rest of the state with most areas more than two feet below average from December of 2021 to February of 2022.

The Binghamton area is around 17 inches below average, Syracuse is 31 inches below average, and the Boonville area is a whopping 55 inches below average! Much of this has to do with below-normal snowfall during February. The only two areas of New York that were snowier-than-normal were in parts of western and northern New York, which saw a surplus of more than 12 inches.

With the Vernal Equinox (the official start of spring) just three weeks away, our chances of catching up with snowfall look to be very slim.

CNY did see a wetter than normal winter, however, with precipitation totals over 100% the normal amount for this time of year. So how is it possible we have more precipitation but less snowfall? Well, even though there were multiple storms during February, they produced a mix of precipitation types instead of just snow like rain, sleet, and freezing rain.