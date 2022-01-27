IMRRC reveals 2022 special car giveaway

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The next big car giveaway is here for the International Motor Racing Research Center.

Right before Christmas, the IMRRC picked a winner for the 2021 Corvette Spider Convertible car. Over $450,000 dollars in ticket sales were racked up around the world for the vehicle. Now, it’s time to reveal the 2022 edition in their sweepstakes.

In conjunction with the Harbor Hotel and the Fire and Ice event, IMRRC President Mark Steigerwald and their team revealed this year’s special car. You can enter to win the 2022 Corvette IMSA Edition model by entering the contest, which officially went live on Thursday.

Proceeds will benefit the IMRRC and its goal of helping preserve racing and its lineage of success. IMRRC is a non-profit chartered 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preserving the rich history of motorsports. It’s primary facility is located in the heart of Watkins Glen, just miles away from the world’s most famous road course, Watkins Glen International.

To learn more about the contest, visit the IMRRC on the web at https://www.tapkat.org/international-motor-racing-research-center/NkX41k/