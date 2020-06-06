Keeping the faith during a call for action

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The death of George Floyd has sparked a national civil rights movement and is now the largest civil rights movement in history.

18 News has been following the protests since they began ten days ago.

Today Pastor Kale Mann of Faith Temple Community C.O.G.I.C. spoke about how during these undetermined times, the cause must not be forgotten through anger.

“We do not want to resolve and lead to rioting, looting and tearing down our neighborhood. We want a resolution from both sides—whereas the church, we work with our local NAACP, our local Black Lives Matter, and we also work with our local government and local police force.” Kale Mann, Pastor of Faith Temple Community C.O.G.I.C.

As the world goes through not only the coronavirus pandemic but also racial injustice, Pastor Mann says at this time the world is covered in a multitude of triumphs and right now the answer is love.

“When you lose hope, you lose your ability to fight for change,” Mann said.

Pastor Kale has blessed the community by giving prayer to keep both spirits and heads held high.