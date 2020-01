The Penn State Lady Lions took home their first Big Ten win the last time they took the court at the Bryce Jordan Center.

One week later, the team could not complete the comeback against Rutgers.

Penn State fell 62-57 after getting within one point late in the fourth quarter. Siyeh Frazier led the team with 14 points. Kamaria McDaniel scored 11 Thursday night as well.

The Lady Lions drop to 1-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers moves to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play.