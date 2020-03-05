Lady Lions see season end in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Penn State Lady Lions will start to build toward next season after an opening-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament Tuesday.

No. 14 seed Penn State fell 85-65 to No. 11 seed Minnesota in Indianapolis. Penn State had the 42-37 lead at halftime before surrendering the game in the second half.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 22 points. Senior Siyeh Frazier capped her collegiate career with a 15 points and seven rebounds. Anna Camden scored 12 points shooting 4-5 from beyond the arc.

Penn State finished the first season under new head coach Carolyn Kieger at 7-23 overall.