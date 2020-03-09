Lamar Stevens earns First Team All-Big Ten honors for second-straight year

Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens will leave school as one of the best players to ever take the court in Happy Valley.

Stevens earned First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second-straight year Monday. He is one of three Nittany Lions honored on the day. The Big Ten’s media members and coaches both voted Stevens to the first team.

Stevens averaged 18 points per game in his senior campaign and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was the league’s fourth-leading scorer. Stevens is No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time scoring list with 2,207 career points. He has started 135 straight games which is a Penn State record.

Stevens joins teammates Myreon Jones and Jamari Wheeler in Big Ten honors. Jones earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media members. Wheeler landed on the Big Ten All-Defensive team.