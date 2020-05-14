Leonard D. Mangine is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Mangine is charged with grand larceny.
Mangine is 23 years old. Mangine has black hair and blue eyes.
Mangine stand 6’3″ tall and weighs 285 pounds.
The last know address for Mangine is 339 Noble St. in Elmira.
If you know the whereabouts of Mangine, please call 737-2933
Leonard D. Mangine wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office
