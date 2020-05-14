Leonard D. Mangine wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) - There’s still time to submit your bank account information in order to get your $1,200 stimulus payment faster, but that window is quickly closing.