Life celebration and memorial service of Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Al (WRBL) – A life celebration and memorial has been planned for Aniah Blanchard.

Aniah Blanchard

Faith Chapel is partnering with the Harris and Blanchard family to facilitate the service. Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Faith Chapel, 100 Mike Moore Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama.

This memorial service is a celebration of Aniah’s life and to commemorate who Aniah was and the impact her life and “light” is having on the entire world.



The service is open to the public.

However, the memorial service in its entirety will be streamed live via Faith Chapel’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/faithchapelbham) and their website (www.faithchapel.net/faithchapeltv).

The repast will be hosted at a separate location for family only. And a private graveside burial will be held on a date in the future for family only as well.

“Although appreciated, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aniah’s name to the following agencies: Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery (www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/make-a-donation), Children’s Hospital of Alabama (www.childrensal.org/foundation), or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (www.gbhs.org) in honor of her beloved dog “Bloo”.”