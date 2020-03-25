Local COVID-19 patient speaking out to a community paper

HORNELL, N.Y. (EVENING TRIBUNE/WETM) – One local nurse, among eight of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, is speaking out to The Evening Tribune.

Our media partnership The Evening Tribune talked exclusively with Kailey Hamilton, a Hornell native nurse. She works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Hamilton was the City of Hornell’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, and fourth in Steuben County.

For more information on her story, you can read it on tomorrow’s edition of The Evening Tribune.

