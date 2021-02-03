Local restaurants prepare for the Big Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Every year for the big game you will get an experience, but this year might not be like anything you’re used to.

“I just watch the game with my son, hang out, eat some chicken wings and pizza like everybody else,” said Eric Bresette, a Pudgie’s customer.

With the winter storm, most people will be likely to be at home hosting a small gathering.

Local restaurants like Pudgie’s Pizza is preparing for the influx of orders for the big game.

“It’s gonna be pretty much chaos. Everybody wants to order their food in a very small amount of time, so we do ask people to be patient. We do expect this super bowl to probably be the busiest that we’ve ever had,” Robert Cleary, owner of Pudgie’s Pizza.

Experts say if you’re going to watch the game with friends, keep masks on when cheering, don’t share large plates of food, and if at all possible watch the game outside where you can be socially distanced.

“I’m sure it’s gonna be affecting everybody differently with a pandemic going on. It’s unfortunate, but as long as everybody can keep it small I’m sure things will be okay,” said Bresette.

“We want to move as fast as we can to get people the food hot and on time but also it gets a little crazy but we just steady pace and keep it going,” said Patrick Granger, an employee at Pudgie’s Pizza.