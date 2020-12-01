Mansfield provides food pantry for communities in need

MANSFIELD, P.A.- There will be a food pantry in Mansfield, P.A. every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

This food pantry is for people in need and people living in nearby Townships.

The food pantry is located at the intersection of Route 6 and Benson Drive.

While we get closer to the Christmas holiday, people may feel the need to give back to those who need it.

Additionally, one organization in Elmira, N.Y. gives back year-round.

Food bank of the Southern Tier is a organization that realizes the need to providing access to healthy food in the Southern Tier.