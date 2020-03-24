Mansfield University lending hospital beds to UPMC Wellsboro

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University is lending seven hospital beds from its Nursing Lab in Elliot Hall to UPMC Wellsboro as reserve beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Janie Hilfiger, President of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole, requested to borrow our hospital beds, we responded, ‘Yes!’,” explained Dr. Kathy Wright, Associate Provost and Dean of Natural and Social Sciences. “Our facilities crew and Dr. Battin carried these very heavy beds down two flights of stairs and loaded them into a truck one-at-a-time to assist the facilities team at UPMC Wellsboro.”

“This is a great opportunity for two community leaders, Mansfield University and UPMC, to work together to be stewards of our resources while also providing services to those in need in the community,” said Janie Hilfiger. “I thank the team at Mansfield University for helping with the heavy lifting and supporting our hospital.”

All face-to-face instruction at Mansfield University transitioned to online learning for the remainder of the Spring semester due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at this time in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.