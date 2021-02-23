Mansfield University now offering safe, on-campus visits

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – Mansfield University Admissions is announcing they are offering on-campus visits for prospective students and families.

Mansfield University is making sure these efforts are safe for families and students visiting.

“We’re thrilled to have our popular on-campus visits return in a way that promotes the safety of visitors as well as our campus community,” said Rachel Green, Director of Admissions at Mansfield University.

“Stepping foot on campus and having a personal connection with faculty and the Admissions team continues to be one of the best ways to envision a future at Mansfield University.”

Visits are available Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., however, reservations are required prior to the visit.

During the visit, prospective students and families will have a guided tour of the campus, a meeting with a faculty member and an individual session with an Admissions counselor.

Individuals interested in only the campus tour can contact Admissions for available times.

Registration and more information for the on-campus visits is available online at admissions.mansfield.edu or by calling 1 (800) 577-6826.

The groups visiting will have their temperature checks taken upon entry. Groups are also limited to up to four guests.

Prospective students and their guests must follow all campus health and safety guidelines including indoor and outdoor masking, social distancing, and hand washing.