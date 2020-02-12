Michigan State hires new football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTAJ) — Michigan State has announced their signing of a new head coach.
The Spartans have hired Mel Tucker, who was previously the head coach for the University of Colorado.
Tucker has a bevy of experience, from serving as the interim head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, to being the defensive coordinator for Georgia from 2016-2018. Tucker began us career coaching under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant in 1997.
He replaces Mark Dantonio, who coached the Spartans for 13 seasons. Tucker went 5-7 in his lone season as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.