Minnesota outlasts Lady Lions with late rally

Penn State and Minnesota put on a show at the Bryce Jordan Center Monday night.

The Golden Gophers outlasted the Lady Lions 85-78 in a game that featured 13 lead changes. Minnesota scored 13 of the last 17 points to erase Penn State’s lead.

Johnasia Cash was dominant again scoring 22 points and pulling down 15 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Makenna Marisa scored a game-high 25 points which is just one point shy of her career high.

