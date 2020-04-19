Monday’s Pollen Outlook (4/20/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing
Steuben County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19
Chemung County Executive orders Big Flats Lowe’s to close due to social distancing violations
Video
Two Canisteo juveniles arrested for burglary
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
MLB Network teaming up with Elmira Pioneers
Video
18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Tom Reed Horseheads swimming
Video
Sports Community Moment – 1960 Addison track
Video
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tier Eats
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Live Puppy Cam
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Steuben County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Customers forced to leave Lowe’s in Big Flats due to social distancing
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Steuben County confirms four deaths related to COVID-19, 27 total
3
of
/
3
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (4/20/2020)
Uncategorized
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Apr 19, 2020 / 05:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2020 / 05:24 PM EDT
Trending Now
Chemung County Executive orders Big Flats Lowe’s to close due to social distancing violations
Video
NYS hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline, State to begin antibody testing
Steuben County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19
Steuben County confirms four deaths related to COVID-19, 27 total
Video
Steuben County confirms 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19
Video
Two Canisteo juveniles arrested for burglary
Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing
Elderwood at Waverly confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, 25 total
Video
Steuben County man charged with burglary
Video
New York State to open boatyards and marinas for personal use