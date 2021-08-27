Mornings in Corning Highlights local printmaker Cynthia Cratsley

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Cynthia rediscovered printmaking in 2009 when her son was working on one for a high school printmaking class.

She loves the entire process of making block prints: conceptualizing the idea, carving the block, printing by hand, and then adding color with pencils.

She is inspired by experiences in her life, animals, and the natural world. Over the past several years she has been especially interested by images of fertility from different cultures. Cynthia enjoys studying fertility images from art history and re-creating them in her own likeness or with her own adaptations. To see more of Cynthia’s work click here.