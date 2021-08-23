Most Elmira schools don’t have plans to offer a remote option, as of now

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Amid various COVID concerns with students going back to school, New York has not required schools to make a remote learning option. So far, many Elmira schools do not have plans to offer a remote option for students.

Representatives from Elmira College, Elmira City School District, and Elmira Heights School District have all said they are aiming to be fully in-person for the fall. Parents in Elmira have also been pushing for their kids to go back to school, and in many cases, for their own sake.

“We’ve had parents reach out really pushing to have their kids in school because that’s how they can then go to work. Childcare is just not available,” said Michael Gill, Superintendent of Elmira Heights School District.

Education psychologists say that the impact of going back to online learning largely depends on a variety of different factors such as availability and access to resources and the quality of schooling.

“Kindergarten to third grade is when you learn how to learn, so if you had poor schooling experience, the impact can be horrendous,” said Professor of Psychology at Ithaca College, Judith Pena-Shaff.

Studies have also shown that remote schooling has made children more adaptable and resilient. But in areas such as socialization, is where they have lacked. Shaff generally thinks it is better for children to go back to school, for that social aspect.

An alarming new study from the CDC says 80% of elementary students will contract COVID within two months if their schools don’t require masks or conduct regular testing.

“For parents of unvaccinated children, that this return to school is very scary but also I wonder what parents are going to do if they have to go to work,” said Shaff