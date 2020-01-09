MSCO confirms shooting at Semmes Walmart involving an officer

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting involving an officer was reported at the Walmart in Semmes.

News 5 is on its to the scene for more details.

