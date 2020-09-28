Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.

RENTON, WA – MAY 4: Microsoft products are on display at a Fry’s electronic store May 4, 2007 in Renton, Washington. Microsoft stocks rose on Friday as they considered a merger with Yahoo. (Photo by Kevin P. Casey/Getty Images)

Users of several different Microsoft services reported problems Monday afternoon, according to website Downdetector.com.

The outages appeared to affect users across the country.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

Microsoft followed up in a tweet saying in part, “We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact,” then tweeted that after they change, they are “not observing an increase in successful connections.” Microsoft says they are now “working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause.”

We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information on this issue. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

The affected products include Office 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, Exchange Online, OneDrive and SharePoint.

Azure Support said in a tweet that developers are investigating an “issue impacting Azure AD Authentication.”

A message on the status page reads:

Starting at approximately 21:25 UTC, a subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government cloud may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft or Azure services, including access to the Azure Portals. Engineering teams have been engaged and are investigating. The next update will be provided in 60 minutes or as events warrant.

Reports appeared to come in shortly after 2 p.m. PST.

This is a developing story.