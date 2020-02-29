Myreon Jones returns to lineup for Nittany Lions

IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) — After being our for nearly a month with an illness, Penn State guard Myreon Jones will return to action.

Jones has been out for the Nittany Lions since February 4, a six game hiatus. During that time from, Penn State has gone 4-2 without him.

Myreon Jones is back for Penn State. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) February 29, 2020

He will provide a much provided spark for Penn State, as they continue to battle for one of the top seeds in the Big Ten standings. They will face off against the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City at noon on the Big Ten Network.

It is expected that Jones will come off the bench today for the Penn State basketball team.

Jones is averaging 14 points per game on the season, and shooting 41 percent from three this season.