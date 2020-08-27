Nathan S. Mousaw wanted by Chemung County Sheriff

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Brian Uplinger, tells Eyewitness News that someone hacked into a Zoom meeting for students and parents during kindergarten orientation at McAdoo-Kelayers Elementary School Thursday.

Twenty-five to 30 people, including the children, were exposed to pornographic video and inappropriate comments, including racial slurs.