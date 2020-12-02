Nation sees Christmas tree shortage, local tree farms prepare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holidays have been different this year, due to the pandemic.
Each year, there seems to be a national Christmas tree shortage during the Christmas season, but especially this year.
You may have seen people decorating their homes earlier this year because of their eagerness for the holiday season.
Most people have opted to pick out a Christmas tree, and prices nationally have seen an increase because of the increased demand.
In the Twin Tiers, multiple tree farms, as well as, the West Elmira Fire Department is hosting their annual Christmas tree sale, in hopes that residents will be able to buy a Christmas tree at an affordable price.