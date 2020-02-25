NC State vs. UNC: Roy Williams looking to become 3rd coach with 200 ACC wins

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite a losing season that has gone way beyond the point of salvaging, UNC head coach Roy Williams is on the heels of history.

In the storied history of the ACC, only two coaches have achieved 200 conference wins — Mike Krzyzewski and Williams’ mentor Dean Smith. Williams, who currently sits at 199, is looking to join them when the Tar Heels take on the N.C. State Wolfpack on Tuesday.

Carolina comes in to this contest with an abysmal 10-17 record (3-13 in ACC play) and are losers of seven straight games.

The losing streak is the second-longest in school history, topped by an eight-game skid during the 1950-51 season.

For the Wolfpack (17-10, 8-8 in the ACC), they have been riding a roller coaster lately. A loss to Boston College was followed by a stomping of then-No. 6 Duke, before the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles came to Raleigh to cancel any dreams of beating two top-10 teams in a week.

The territory was unfamiliar, though, as it was the first time N.C. State faced two top-10 opponents in one week since 2015.

The last time these two teams met, it was the Tar Heels coming up victorious on the road with a 75-65 victory.

Since the Tar Heels are probably at their most vulnerable, now would be the time for N.C. State to get some payback in the Dean Dome.

Hopefully, the game doesn’t come down to a last-second shot for UNC as they have lost their last two home games by way of heartbreaking, game-winning shots.

N.C. State has gotten most of their ACC wins on the road this season (five out of eight), so it wouldn’t shock if the road warriors strike again.

Sharpshooter Devon Daniels will look to continue his All-ACC kind of season as he comes off of an ACC Player of the Week nod.

Daniels dropped a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 88-66 win over the Blue Devils.

Daniels has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games and is averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over that span. In his last four outings, Daniels is averaging 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Williams has had a hard time latching on to history this season. It took five losses before Williams got win No. 881, passing Smith.

Now, the Heels are hoping ACC win No. 200 will arrive sooner rather than later amid another losing streak.

The Wolfpack will make the half-an-hour trip down the road to Chapel Hill Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.