New York State COVID-19 update for December 8th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let’s use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 230,412
  • Total Positive – 9,833
  • Percent Positive – 4.27%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.75%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,489 (+88)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 536
  • Patients in ICU – 633 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 218,409 (+427)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,903

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,689

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,759,134
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 138,694
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 881,149
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows 

RegionSunday, December 5, 2021Monday, December 6, 2021Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Capital Region70.4371.7469.37
Central New York71.0571.6271.57
Finger Lakes79.1679.8476.86
Long Island55.1158.2559.66
Mid-Hudson40.9941.6842.85
Mohawk Valley83.3483.8785.25
New York City24.4425.6926.99
North Country77.9176.4875.35
Southern Tier77.9781.5880.90
Western New York88.5886.7582.47
Statewide47.5148.6948.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Region  Sunday, December 5, 2021Monday, December 6, 2021Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Capital Region7.45%7.52%7.03%
Central New York8.01%7.93%7.78%
Finger Lakes10.29%10.14%9.58%
Long Island5.89%5.98%6.04%
Mid-Hudson4.50%4.63%4.63%
Mohawk Valley8.41%8.29%8.38%
New York City2.26%2.35%2.35%
North Country8.81%8.58%8.27%
Southern Tier5.95%6.01%6.00%
Western New York11.22%11.12%10.66%
Statewide4.82%4.87%4.75%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYC  Sunday, December 5, 2021Monday, December 6, 2021Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Bronx2.25%2.36%2.39%
Kings2.14%2.28%2.32%
New York1.57%1.62%1.60%
Queens2.85%2.90%2.89%
Richmond3.83%3.81%3.88%

Yesterday, 9,833 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,779,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
    

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Number of Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 14*
Albany35,729143
Allegany6,34822
Broome29,3581281
Cattaraugus10,51454
Cayuga10,14945
Chautauqua15,86489
Chemung13,46079
Chenango5,88036
Clinton8,50334
Columbia6,02353
Cortland6,30828
Delaware4,76142
Dutchess39,072174
Erie130,859638
Essex3,15132
Franklin5,79044
Fulton8,19841
Genesee9,13571
Greene5,17229
Hamilton5332
Herkimer8,83895
Jefferson12,02291
Lewis4,39526
Livingston7,60335
Madison7,78968
Monroe101,904470
Montgomery7,56950
Nassau232,051769
Niagara30,247158
NYC1,151,0582,59013
Oneida34,6382122
Onondaga62,018339
Ontario12,37767
Orange64,019258
Orleans5,87046
Oswego14,94388
Otsego5,76965
Putnam13,50871
Rensselaer18,32293
Rockland56,362100
Saratoga26,181154
Schenectady20,12592
Schoharie2,93834
Schuyler2,05810
Seneca3,46812
St. Lawrence13,603108
Steuben13,26489
Suffolk262,9001,0173
Sullivan10,08472
Tioga6,69955
Tompkins7,77332
Ulster19,75276
Warren7,77039
Washington7,19056
Wayne10,92159
Westchester150,7433951
Wyoming5,62845
Yates2,10713

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

Deaths by County of Residence  
County  New Deaths  
Bronx1
Chautauqua1
Chemung3
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie8
Essex1
Kings3
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Queens3
Rensselaer1
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Warren1
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 24,476 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,356 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region807,5721,469728,7581,655
Central New York619,768486568,3121,116
Finger Lakes822,137973754,3151,255
Long Island2,029,7862,8211,801,9442,878
Mid-Hudson1,583,2732,9431,385,5563,242
Mohawk Valley311,455270286,874434
New York City7,298,64914,0126,490,46710,402
North Country289,485302258,897356
Southern Tier417,72468382,137427
Western New York903,3371,132820,1031,591
Statewide15,083,18624,47613,477,36323,356

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.  

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated5,715 (1.11%)2,290 (1.52%)310 (1.01%)7,387  (2.5%)81 (1.32%)112 (0.80%)15,895
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated2,251 (0.44%)65 (0.04%)17 (0.06%)2,982 (1.03%)78 (1.27%)121 (0.86%)5,514
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated1,492 (0.29%)809 (0.54%)91 (0.30%)6,813 (2.35%)13 (0.21%)113 (0.81%)9,331
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose45 (0.01%)1,540 (1.02%)494 (1.60%)4,398 (1.52%)8 (0.13%)4 (0.03%)6,489
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,5044,70491221,58018035037,229
Total ACTIVE employees reported 11/30/21506,731146,43729,874267,7475,97313,653970,415
Grand Total516,234151,14130,786289,3276,15314,0031,007,644

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 12/07/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 12/07/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.

