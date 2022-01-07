New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th.

“My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones. Get your vaccine if you haven’t yet and the booster if you have, mask up, exercise caution while in indoor public spaces and we’ll make it through this – together.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 377,160
  • Total Positive – 82,094
  • Percent Positive – 21.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,548 (+364)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 2,058
  • Patients in ICU – 1449 (+45)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 704 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 240,003 (+1,661)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 155
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,185

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,189,723
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 106,978
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 538,240
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.6% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionTuesday, January 4, 2022Wednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022
Capital Region171.19189.67199.43
Central New York203.56217.66239.91
Finger Lakes145.10158.94172.37
Long Island416.72423.40411.38
Mid-Hudson327.90334.36338.51
Mohawk Valley145.09158.31172.65
New York City468.22471.91473.86
North Country109.08124.22136.39
Southern Tier142.19157.02171.06
Western New York201.70207.50223.67
Statewide352.06359.36363.41

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Tuesday, January 4, 2022Wednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022
Capital Region18.04%18.72%18.94%
Central New York20.42%20.70%22.02%
Finger Lakes18.94%19.44%20.04%
Long Island26.36%26.76%26.58%
Mid-Hudson23.31%23.10%23.08%
Mohawk Valley16.21%16.89%17.18%
New York City22.51%22.42%22.16%
North Country15.02%15.79%16.07%
Southern Tier15.94%15.70%15.58%
Western New York20.05%20.68%21.31%
Statewide22.45%22.48%22.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Tuesday, January 4, 2022Wednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022
Bronx27.82%27.53%26.65%
Kings21.23%20.99%20.69%
New York18.07%17.85%17.75%
Queens24.14%24.32%24.28%
Richmond24.10%24.47%23.98%

Yesterday, 82,094 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,966,695. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany45,231874
Allegany7,26854
Broome36,196577
Cattaraugus12,076115
Cayuga12,434215
Chautauqua18,708186
Chemung16,251302
Chenango7,20484
Clinton10,889249
Columbia7,538115
Cortland7,836107
Delaware5,97797
Dutchess51,1051,102
Erie165,1333,443
Essex4,06275
Franklin6,88292
Fulton9,626149
Genesee10,896180
Greene6,696115
Hamilton69212
Herkimer10,893131
Jefferson14,355273
Lewis5,00552
Livingston9,077145
Madison9,815114
Monroe123,6922,098
Montgomery9,050167
Nassau336,9806,110
Niagara37,879607
NYC1,823,54544,278
Oneida42,274559
Onondaga80,1882,084
Ontario15,226221
Orange85,7531,466
Orleans6,86575
Oswego18,675253
Otsego7,161115
Putnam19,290408
Rensselaer23,354502
Rockland75,7751,511
Saratoga34,555705
Schenectady24,963521
Schoharie3,66946
Schuyler2,59639
Seneca4,25443
St. Lawrence15,966176
Steuben15,413182
Suffolk359,6715,394
Sullivan14,026304
Tioga8,231135
Tompkins12,813282
Ulster24,346379
Warren10,094160
Washington9,085134
Wayne13,186188
Westchester207,0553,980
Wyoming6,67579
Yates2,54535

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region36127777%8423%
Central New York26221080%5220%
Finger Lakes60340167%20233%
Long Island2,0601,27362%78738%
Mid-Hudson1,23179364%43836%
Mohawk Valley1338866%4534%
New York City6,0522,99249%3,06051%
North Country956467%3133%
Southern Tier21413161%8339%
Western New York53739173%14627%
Statewide11,5486,62057%4,92843%

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data 

Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22. This higher level than that reported yesterday, reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC.

Yesterday, 155 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany2
Bronx11
Broome1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Erie8
Fulton1
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings19
Lewis1
Livingston1
Manhattan11
Monroe6
Montgomery1
Nassau15
Niagara5
Onondaga4
Orange6
Queens22
Rensselaer1
Richmond6
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk13
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester8

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 20,560 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,559 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region944,175650860,118873
Central New York631,513439583,209467
Finger Lakes841,647718776,5481,068
Long Island2,103,3272,4031,854,7622,080
Mid-Hudson1,645,9301,9991,433,6951,950
Mohawk Valley318,120216294,284304
New York City7,702,73912,8376,731,1348,339
North Country295,531163266,608241
Southern Tier428,838340391,512387
Western New York929,316795847,864850
Statewide15,841,13620,56014,039,73416,559
Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region375,0794,07018,345
Central New York237,5032,92012,778
Finger Lakes380,3754,47419,777
Long Island726,9629,55247,336
Mid-Hudson587,9787,68635,883
Mohawk Valley129,9421,6226,414
New York City1,815,40922,304124,290
North Country111,2261,7145,988
Southern Tier173,7251,8588,890
Western New York419,8393,96619,201
Statewide4,958,03860,166298,902

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now