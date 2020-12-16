Nine Nittany Lions earn defensive All-Big Ten honors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The first significant snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter season is on its way to the Capital Region. In advance of the winter storm expected Wednesday evening into Thursday, NEWS10 has created a list of 10 things to keep in mind while preparing.

The American Red Cross said talking over an emergency plan with the people who live in your home helps reduce fear, particularly for young children. Talk about how to limit driving, what to do if the power or heat goes out, and what to do in case of an emergency like calling 9-1-1. Pets should be kept inside.