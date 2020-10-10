Nittany Nation Rewind: 1982 Penn State Football

The 1982 Penn State football team was the first Nittany Lion team to win a National Championship. Penn State defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 27–23, in the Sugar Bowl to win Joe Paterno’s first consensus national championship.

The team finished 11-1, with their lone loss coming to Alabama, 42-21.

We caught up with former Penn State players from that team to help tell the story of a team made the dream season, come true.

You can watch Part 1 of our 30-minute show Nittany Nation Rewind from Saturday, Oct. 10, in the video above.

You can watch Parts 2-4 below as well.