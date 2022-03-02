Nursing Homes are seeking New Employers to provide quality care and safety in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The Biden Administration announced new nursing home reform efforts during his State Of The Union speech. The president proposed new minimum standards of care be unveiled within the next year following a study to determine staffing needs.

While the initiative is a start in the right direction, there’s a bigger issue that must be addressed in order to provide the proper support for seniors.

“Without the people that provide the care that’s the crux of the problem,” said John Zehr, Administrator, Beechtree Center of Rehabilitation & Nursing.

The new efforts will include requirements to make the nurse aide training more affordable to enhance pay and improve workforce sustainability.

