NYS issues new guidance for COVID-19 testing in orange and red zone schools

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State is now issuing new requirements for New York State schools in orange and yellow zones.

Schools in the red or orange zone are no longer required to stop in-person instruction.

“We’ve been communicating with our families we’ve asked our families to participate in signing a waiver, that allows for the random testing to take place and that’s in the process right now as we speak. With the plan for students who are, who were already enrolled in the hybrid model to be able to return next week with an agreement to participate in random testing,” said Hillary Austin, Superintendent of Elmira City School District.

Schools in the orange zone are required to test 20 percent of in-person students, faculty, and staff for covid-19.

Over one month following the zone designation. Testing must be spread out throughout the month with 10 percent of the maximum bi-weekly.

Schools in the red zone are required to test 30 percent over one month following the zone’s designation.

Schools in either zone will be required to close if testing returns ‘9 or more positive cases.

Schools failing to comply with the new guidelines will have to continue remote-learning and face fines and penalties.