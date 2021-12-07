Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) - Strong wind gusts ranging from 30 to 40 MPH caused multiple damages across much of the Twin Tiers.

Throughout the region, Monday evening's wind storm resulted in a lot of falling branches and broken power lines, according to the Chemung County Executive. Over 1,000 customers in Horseheads were without power as high winds and heavy rain moved through the area.