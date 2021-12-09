Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 8

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released the COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on December 8th.

  • 195 new positive cases, 35,211 total.
  • 1,980 active positive cases.
  • 6.9% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 558 total.
  • 3,629 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 49 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated
    • 53 at MVHS
    • 15 at Rome Health
    • 10 out of county
      • 16 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 12 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 12 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 10 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 0 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 17 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 63% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
      • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
      • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 71 years-old.
      • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 63% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

