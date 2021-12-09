Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 8

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Get ready to be Blown Away this weekend at the Corning Museum of Glass! Cast members from the hit Netflix series Blown Away will be in the Crystal City doing several demonstrations and meet and greets. Andi Kovel and Nao Yamamoto will show visitors some of their work in interactive hot-glass demos as well as show fans how to make ornament designs, exclusive to the weekend.

Kovel, Yamamoto, and Cat Burns, another contestant on Blown Away, crafted special ornaments to be sold online and in-store through CMoG. In celebration of the launch of Blown Away Christmas on Netflix, these select artists are designing and creating new and original handblown ornaments that will be for sale exclusively in The Shops at The Corning Museum of Glass.