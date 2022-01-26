Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Gun violence continues to be a central focus of the Elmira Police Department, especially amid the uptick in violent crime nationwide.

This comes after two Elmira residents were arrested on weapons charges Tuesday following a traffic stop on Linden Pl on the south side of the city. According to the EPD, the officer tried to arrest Nicholas Brooks, but he began to resist arrest, at which point another officer arrived to help. Brooks moved into the back of the vehicle. Feiona Ellis then approached and tried to reach into Brooks’ jacket. Police ordered Ellis back and found a loaded gun in Brooks’ pocket after a brief struggle. The gun was “made safe” and Brooks was put in handcuffs.