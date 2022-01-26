Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 26th.
- 230 new positive cases, 53,039* total.
- *46 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/19/22 to 1/25/22.
- 3,324 active positive cases.
- 10.7% positivity rate.
- 0 new COVID-19-related deaths, 629 total.
- 71 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 31 unvaccinated/40 vaccinated
- 54 at MVHS
- 6 at Rome Health
- 11 out of county
- 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 6 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 16 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 1 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 44% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
- The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
- The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 70 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 60% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
- Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 77% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.