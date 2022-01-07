Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants.

“As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster shots are crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting severe illness and death,” Picente said. “We need people to help us get as many shots in arms as possible. There are several employment opportunities at our county-operated PODs available right now. Please consider joining us in the fight to keep our residents healthy and safe.”

Oneida County has been continually hiring part-time workers to assist with several aspects of the pandemic. The following vaccination POD positions are needed currently:

• Administrative Assistant

• COVID-19 Vaccinator

• Laborer

• Nurse Practitioner

• Physician

• Physician Assistant

• Public Health Nurse

• Registered Professional Nurse

Positions range from $13 to $80 per hour. For more details on pay, qualifications and job duties, and to apply for a position, please visit: https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/personnel/immedopen.