Over 3,000 tickets issued during Stop-DWI crackdown

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 3,000 tickets for impaired driving were issued during a statewide STOP-DWI Drive Sober and Get Pulled Over Campaign.

The campaign, which ran from August 19 to September 7, issued 3,262 tickets for impaired driving, along with 116, 292 tickets for other vehicle and traffic laws.

“New York has zero-tolerance for impaired driving and the results show reckless motorists will be caught and will be held accountable,” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Our message is simple: Drive sober or plan for a safe ride home. Impaired driving puts you and all those sharing the road at risk – it’s just not worth it.”

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “This was another successful campaign where dangerous drivers were forced to realize the consequences of their actions, and I applaud our state and local law enforcement officers for their commitment to this important effort. There’s no excuse for impaired driving. Be smart. Drive sober or have a plan to get to your destination safely.”

Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, “Our goal each day is to prevent impaired and reckless driving along with the needless deaths and injuries that often result. We will continue our enforcement and education efforts and improve highway safety for all New Yorkers.”