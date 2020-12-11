Parents not allowed to attend Penn State senior day game per governor’s mandate

Penn State had been able to allow players’ families in the stands at Beaver Stadium this season.

Now, spectators will be barred from attending the team’s senior day game against Michigan State to follow new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor’s office.

Governor Tom Wolf’s office announced a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions that would pause K-12 sports until early January. The restrictions also barred spectators from attending collegiate and professional sporting events.

The restrictions also barred indoor dining and closed gyms and other businesses.

Penn State athletics released a statement Friday morning announcing parents would not be allowed to attend Saturday’s home football game.

“As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12.

We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront.”

Penn State (2-5) will host Michigan State (2-4) Saturday at Noon televised on ABC.